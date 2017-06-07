Dance Destination donates to 100K Meals campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Matt DiNardo visits Dance Destination in Richmond. Here’s how they contributed to this 100K Meals campaign.

One of the most popular shows on ABC is “Dancing with the Stars”. Here in Richmond at Dance Destination, the girls that are learning to dance are stars in our eyes for helping to raise food for the 100K Meals campaign.

8News went to Dance Destination on Broad Street because this dance company found time in their busy rehearsal schedule to do a food drive to help the 100K Meals Campaign. The girls bought food in to help those in need.

“I brought in a lot of canned vegetables as well as peanut butter and rice and things like that,” said Ally, dance student.

“I brought in like noodles, I brought pasta, cans of soup, I brought in plenty of stuff,” said Isabel, student.

Because the girls love to compete, their dance instructor Kate created a friendly competition for girls–the dance group that brings in the most food would have a pizza party.

“Well you definitely know these girls love competition and friendly competition, especially among the different age groups, so I just posted it on Instagram. Facebook we would constantly update this class is in the lead, now this class is in the lead so that definitely everyday 20 more cans, 50 more, can’t know that class isn’t going to win, so the next class would bring in 70 and it really got the ball rolling,” said Kate Wright, Dance Destination owner.

To say that Kate and the rest of the studio was surprised by the amount of food that was brought in would be an understatement.

“When we first started, I thought maybe we’d fill up one box and then we had to go downtown and pick up more boxes so we filled up two and we filled up the third one and then people just had to start laying their bags on the floor cause we just overflowed the boxes,” said Wright.

Overall it was a great lesson for the girls.

“It definitely is especially for the lesson that these young ladies are learning to give back to their Community they know now that there a lot of people that aren’t as lucky and fortunate as them so we were definitely happy to donate,” said Wright.

At the end there was only one more lesson to be taught, teaching Matt DiNardo how to do a leap.

If interested in donating click here, or drop off food or funds at any Puritan Cleaners location.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.