Concert in Powhatan to honor Special Agent Michael Walter

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A concert will be held in a couple weeks to honor Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter who was shot and killed during an operation in Richmond’s Mosby Court.

The Village Vibe Concert, hosted by Fine Creek Realty and Village Vibe, will take place on June 23 at the Powhatan Courthouse Historic District, 3880 Old Buckingham Road.

All of the proceeds are going to Blackhawk Gym to keep their Coach Mike’s legacy alive.

Walter founded the gym and Powhatan Youth Wrestling Club nearly ten years ago.

It was an idea he proposed to retired wrestling coach Richard FitzSimmons.

“He built this program for the youth to build character, values, morals, integrity through the sport of wrestling,” FitzSimmons said.

The concert is set to start at 7 p.m. For more information on the concert, click here, and for more ways you can pay tribute and help the family of Special Agent Michael Walter, visit here.

