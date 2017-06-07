Colonial Heights man found shot to death in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was found shot to death in Petersburg late Tuesday night.

Petersburg Police say that just after 11:30 p.m., they responded to a person shot in the 10 block of Sandlewood Court near Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Thirty-six-year-old Lewis E. Garris II was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to search for potential witnesses.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword ‘pdcash’ followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

