CIAA Football Championship will remain in Virginia through 2019

The Division II conference on Wednesday announced the locations for its championships in 14 sports for the 2017-18 season.

The conference signed a three-year contract to hold its football title game in Salem, Virginia, through 2019.

The game had been held in one of three North Carolina cities from 1992-2015, but was moved to Salem last September as a sign of opposition to a state law that discriminated against LGBT people. That law was rolled back in March.

The league is returning its indoor track and field championships to Winston-Salem in February.

Salem will host the Division III national championship game for the 26th and final time in 2017.