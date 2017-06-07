Chipotle announces BOGO burritos, other entrees for nurses on June 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a nurse or know a nurse, we’ve got great news.

Chipotle is showing its love for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal on June 14.

Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos.

The restaurant chain said the deal is not valid on online, mobile or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions.

Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito” promotion at Chipotle’s website.

