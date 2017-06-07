Audit claims Richmond spent money meant for city organization illegally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is accused of illegally taking and spending money meant for a city organization on two separate occasions.

A new audit report shows the city set aside $140,000 for the clean city commission to cut down on litter in the city. But that money was never given to the city; it was spent on things like brush removal and other neighborhood cleanup.

The auditor claims that’s against city code.

The mayor’s office released the following statement on behalf of Stoney:

” … He expects administrators and department heads to communicate and follow appropriate protocols and procedures governing expenditure of program funding.”

This isn’t the first time the city auditor has found problems with the city’s finances. In January 2016, the public works director was found to be doing work for previous Mayor Dwight Jones’ church on city time. He was replaced after that.

