3 juveniles charged with storming RPS building and shooting employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with the burglary and shooting of a Richmond Public Schools employee inside a school building last month.

At around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School located at 2300 1st Avenue. When they arrived they quickly detained three male juveniles — a 10-year-old and two 11-year-olds.

During their investigation, police determined the juveniles were also involved in a burglary at the Norrell Elementary School Annex building located at 201 West Graham Road on May 1 that resulted in one woman — an RPS employee — being shot. She suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the three juveniles are also believed to have burglarized the Norrell Annex building the weekend before the shooting.

They have each been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of robbery, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.

“The shooting at Norrell Annex had a huge effect on the Barton Heights neighborhood,” 4th Precinct Captain Jody Blackwell said in a release. “We are pleased to be able to tell those residents that we have arrested those responsible. Still, it is a concern that juveniles of that age are committing such violent acts.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden said while the developments are ‘disappointing,’ he is pleased the suspects have been apprehended.

“While it is disappointing to learn that three of our students were involved in these incidences, we appreciate the swift action of the Richmond Police Department and their continued partnership in keeping our schools safe,” said Dr. Dana T. Bedden, Superintendent of Schools. “The crime and violence in our communities remains a deep concern as we continue to explore options of working collaboratively with our families and community partners to find immediate solutions to these ongoing issues.” — Dr. Dana Bedden

