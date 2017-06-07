2 facing multiple charges after Henrico police find drugs in car with child inside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are facing multiple charges after police say they found drugs in a car while a child was inside.

Authorities say that on June 6, officers stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block for a traffic violation.

James Tillis Wickline Jr. was the driver and found to have a suspended license, police say. Amber Nichole Trivett and a juvenile were passengers in the car.

A search of the car led to evidence being located that led to additional criminal charges.

Wickline Jr. was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug, and one count each of child neglect and driving on a suspended operator’s license. Trivett was charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child neglect.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.