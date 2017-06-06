VCU grad Lewis hits court again, this time for Clippers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday morning JeQuan Lewis woke up in Denver and worked out for the Nuggets. Lather. Rinse. Fly. Repeat. Tuesday morning Lewis was on the floor one time zone over in Los Angeles, working out for the Clippers. Tuesday’s workout is one of three this week for the former VCU star, who hopes to be drafted or at least make an NBA Summer League roster.

Lewis was again one of six prospects the Clippers invited to work out. Tuesday brought five different players from the five with whom he shared the court in Denver.

According to Lewis, he was joined by Dylan Ennis (Oregon), Michael Ojo (Florida State), Emmanuel Omogbo (Colorado State), Jamel Artis (Pitt), and a French player he could not identify.

“It was really good competition. We got out there, today,” Lewis said from a hotel room in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The Clippers are one of four teams that do not have a single pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies are another, and the other two are currently playing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

Lewis said Tuesday’s workout started out very similar to Monday’s with one major exception: he was tight from the workout the day before.

“I was a little tight at the beginning when we were going through our drills, but once we got going — after one-on-one that’s when I really started loosening up and feeling like myself. That’s when I really started getting after it,” Lewis said.

The players with whom Lewis has worked out in the past two days have been a mix of surefire draftees, like Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, and hopeful prospects, but the former VCU Ram said which player the media says may go where does not factor in when they are on the court together.

“At the end of the day we just finished college ball. We’re the same. None of us have made it yet to where we want to be. We’re all working toward the same goal,” Lewis said. “So you don’t really think about ‘Oh man, he’s a first rounder, or he’s a second rounder.'”

Lewis said the better the prospect, the more excited he is to hit the floor.

“I can’t tell you how much fun I’m having.” — JeQuan Lewis

“I can’t tell you how much fun I’m having, just being able to take my talents and compete against the best of the best out here, in the country, and there’s guys coming from overseas trying out for these teams,” Lewis said. “Just to be able to match your talents up against them and compete for a job and actually see where you’re at, it’s been a blast.”

Life for guys like Markelle Fultz (Washington) and Lonzo Ball (UCLA) is likely a little bit easier than for guys like Lewis. Those two know they are likely going in the top two picks and certainly will not fall out of the top five. Lewis will follow former VCU standouts Troy Daniels, Treveon Graham, and Briante Weber as guys who would love to hear their names called, but who’s ultimate goal is to make an NBA roster in anyway, NBA Draft or not.

Lewis said he spoke to Weber recently.

“He called me yesterday, and he was telling me he was proud of me,” Lewis said. “I look up to [Weber]. He plays the same position as me. I play the same position as him. Seeing him do what he does makes me feel good, because we’ve always been compared to each other.”

Lewis also has one more trick for keeping a level head and a healthy body while in the midst of a workout whirlwind that could determine his NBA future: meditation. Lewis says former VCU Head Coach Will Wade, now at LSU, taught him the technique.

“At first, I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ As I started really emphasizing it, it just calms my body down,” Lewis said. “You learn how to control your brain, control your breathing. You learn how to control your body.”

Lewis will have a day off Wednesday. He says he will fly to New York (first class) and then work out for the Brooklyn Nets Thursday morning. He also says he will have more workouts next week.

