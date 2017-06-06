Suspect in custody after man critically injured in shooting near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park campus that left one man fighting for his life in the hospital.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Belvidere and Cary streets for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound who was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Richmond Police are investigating after a shooting near VCU's campus. pic.twitter.com/Bd7S9P53Q3 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) June 6, 2017

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham told 8News the shooting appears to have stemmed from an altercation that occurred inside a barber shop. He believes the shooting took place outside on the sidewalk.

Durham added that shortly after the incident occurred, VCU police apprehended one person two blocks away who matched the description of the suspect. That suspect is currently being interviewed by investigators.

Durham is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

