Stafford police to deliver Special Olympics Virginia torch

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place on Friday on U.S. Route 1 southbound through Stafford.

Around 6 a.m., members of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office will receive the Special Olympics Virginia torch from Prince William Law Enforcement and deliver it to the Fredericksburg Police Department on the Falmouth Bridge.

The arrival time in Falmouth is estimated to be at 8:30 a.m.

Special Olympic athletes will join the officers along the run which continues south on Route 1 to Richmond.

