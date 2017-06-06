Spend Father’s Day outside at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens is extending Father’s Day to last the whole weekend. Events begin on Saturday, June 17.

The festivities will include “Butterfly LIVE!” It’s a closeup exhibit for families that includes hundreds of butterflies.

Also families can check out Wild Art: A Journey Off-Canvas. Local artists will use plans and other natural items to create beautiful artworks throughout the garden. Kids and parents can also design their own artwork at stations throughout the garden.

Close out the weekend on father’s day with a cookout at the Bloemendaal House from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. The cookout will feature music from the Jangling Reinharts.

Tickets are $13 for adults and are $8 for kids. For more information visit the garden’s website.

