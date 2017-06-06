Search underway for man wanted in spree of robberies in northern Va.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A search is underway for the man wanted in connection with robberies in three different Va. counties.

Police say the suspect carjacked a vehicle from Fairfax on June 4, committed a robbery in the Hampton Oaks and Austin Ridge neighborhoods in Spotsylvania Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. and another robbery in Stafford around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect, Michael Anthony Pixley, Jr., is described as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, heavyset, with a thin beard.

If you see anything suspicious or know the whereabouts of Pixley, you are asked to call 911.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.