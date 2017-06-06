Ramp from Jeff Davis Hwy to Chippenham Pkwy south closed due to overturned tractor trailer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from Jefferson Davis Highway to Chippenham Parkway south is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

#BREAKING tractor trailer rolled over on exit ramp from Jeff Davis Hwy to Chippenham South. Driver is okay. Cleanup will be awhile. pic.twitter.com/phT8Z5TDAq — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 6, 2017

State Police tell 8News the truck was carrying crushed cars when it rolled over around 6:45 a.m.

The driver is expected to be OK. It is still unclear what caused the single-vehicle accident.

Crews say cleanup is expected to take a couple of hours. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

