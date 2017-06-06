Ramp from Jeff Davis Hwy to Chippenham Pkwy south closed due to overturned tractor trailer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from Jefferson Davis Highway to Chippenham Parkway south is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.
State Police tell 8News the truck was carrying crushed cars when it rolled over around 6:45 a.m.
The driver is expected to be OK. It is still unclear what caused the single-vehicle accident.
Crews say cleanup is expected to take a couple of hours. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and to expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
