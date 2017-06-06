Police: Suspects used stolen credit card for nearly $10K in purchases in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying larceny suspects.

Police say that on May 11, the suspects used a stolen credit card to make purchases at multiple businesses in Mechanicsville.

The suspect(s) made two purchases totaling $6,698 at a business on Battle Bill Drive, police say. At another business on Bell Creek Road, the suspect(s) made a purchase totaling $3,058.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who recognizes the individuals in the photos, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

