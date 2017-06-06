Petersburg approves temporary water bill increase

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — City leaders in Petersburg approved a measure to increase residents’ water bills Tuesday night.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members approved increasing the water and wastewater rates by 14.3 percent. The hike will remain in place through January 2018.

Council members also approved a measure that would allow the city to purchase more emergency vehicles.

