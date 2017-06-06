Officers, citizens rescue driver from vehicle engulfed in flames in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Citizens and police officers in Chesterfield County rescued a driver from his vehicle after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred while first responders were working a separate accident at the intersection of Huguenot and Old Buckingham roads. At around 7:15 p.m., police say a truck blew through the scene of the accident and crashed into a utility pole in the 10000 block of Huguenot, near Woody’s Funeral Home.

Police say a number officers and citizens then pulled the driver from the vehicle after it became engulfed in flames.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were described as serious, but non-life threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.