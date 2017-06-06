New craft brewery set to open its doors in Richmond’s Manchester area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is getting a new brewery but this time, it will be on the southside of town.

Twisted Ales Craft Brewing will crack open the front doors and start serving some cold ones on June 17 starting at noon, according to their Facebook page.

You can check it out at 212 W. 6th Street in the Manchester area.

They will debut two IPA’s, a brown ale, and a pale ale with mango during their grand opening.

