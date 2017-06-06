McShin Foundation withdraws plan for drug rehab facility in Sandston

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Concerned neighbors in Henrico County defeated a plan Tuesday night to build a drug rehab center near Richmond International Airport.

Area residents were worried about their safety and property values.

During a Tuesday night public meeting, John Shinholser of the McShin Foundation ripped up the plans for ‘Camp Hope.’

“This is a good community out here. This is just the wrong project for this community and this is a part of doing your homework,” Shinholser said. “You do your homework, this is what you find out. It’s all good.”

The ‘Camp Hope’ plans would have housed 50, and eventually 100, men in bunk-style housing at the site.

It is unclear if there are other possible sites for the project.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

