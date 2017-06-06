Man critically injured in shooting near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that occurred in a barber shop near VCU’s Monroe Park campus Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Belvidere and Cary streets for reports of a person shot. Police sources tell 8News the shooting occurred inside a nearby barber shop.

A male victim has been transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other information, including a description the suspect, has been released at this time.

