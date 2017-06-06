Local law enforcement carries torch for Special Olympics

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple local law enforcement agencies participated in the Torch Run for the Special Olympics on Friday.

The event began around 6 a.m. when members of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office received the torch from Prince William Law Enforcement and delivered it to the Fredericksburg Police Department on the Falmouth Bridge.

The Richmond Police Department then participated in the run’s Capitol Leg. It began at the newly dedicated Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial located at the Darden Garden on Capitol Square. From there, runners began a four-mile course to the Richmond Police Memorial Statue in Byrd Park.

Richmond Police also will participate in the Torch Run’s Final Leg, starting 8 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad and ending at the University of Richmond Robins Center for the start of the Special Olympics games

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is now in its 32nd year,” said Captain Harvey Powers, the department’s Torch Run coordinator. “The torch symbolizes the courage, determination, and effort of Special Olympic athletes everywhere.”

This year, law enforcement agencies in Virginia have raised $1.3 million to fund the important missions of the Special Olympics.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.