Hopewell police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are looking the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven Monday night.

Authorities say that at 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the convenience store located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery.

According to investigators, the lone masked offender entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, the suspect then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The offender is described by police as a black male with a medium complexion, 25 to 35 years-old, 5’9”-6’0”, 150-180 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black in color sneakers with white trim and was in possession of a dark in color handgun.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the offender, contact lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the web at tipsoft.com.

