Henrico woman found guilty of murdering girlfriend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Yolanda Wilson, the Henrico County woman who admitted to killing 26-year-old Ava Latae Tucker last October, was found guilty of second degree murder in court on Tuesday.

Wilson will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on September 12.

Tucker was found dead last Thursday, Octob 27 inside a residence at the Viviana Hall apartment complex in Highland Springs. Police were led to her body after Wilson walked into the Richmond Police Department that morning and confessed to killing her.

