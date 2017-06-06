Chesterfield students build underwater vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Chesterfield County Public Schools competed in the 3rd annual SeaPerch Challange. Through project-based learning, students work in teams to design and build an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

Teams from Academy 360, Falling Creek Middle, Manchester Middle, Swift Creek Middle, and Tomahawk Creek Middle competed in four underwater events Tuesday. They included maneuvering, recovery, relay and collaboration.

“An opportunity like this is just another way we’re providing students examples of true transdisciplinary education. Real world scenarios,” said David Eshelman, the Director of Career and Technology Education for Chesterfield Schools.

Students prepared for months for this challenge. Tuesday was their first time with access to a large pool to test their vehicles.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.