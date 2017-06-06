Chesterfield man dies after showing up at hospital with gunshot wound

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at Chippenham Hospital and later died on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Chesterfield Police were notified that an 18-year-old male had arrived at Chippenham Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as Tyquon Whitehead of the 3900 block of Darcy Lane, later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred near the intersection of Welch Drive and Old Creek Road.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

