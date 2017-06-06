Apple to introduce feature to combat texting while driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Apple will soon be introducing a new iPhone feature in an effort to end the practice of texting while driving.

The new feature is called “Do Note Disturb While Driving.” When an iPhone is connected to a car with a cable or Bluetooth, or if the car is moving, the phone won’t show any notifications.

If someone texts you while you’re driving, your phone will send a message to that person says you’re driving and can’t respond.

The iPhone screen will also lock, preventing drivers from using many apps.

Passengers who aren’t driving will have the option to disable the feature.

It will roll out as part of Apple’s IOS 11 operating system.

