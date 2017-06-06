$292 million budget approved for next school year in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board approved the budget for the upcoming school year at a closed-door session Monday evening.

The board approved the general fund budget of $292 million. This includes a teacher salary increase, making it the highest in the metro area.

An amendment was also proposed to close three schools to save money but it was never voted on.

Around 3 a.m., the school board named Tommy Kranz as the interim school superintendent effective July 1. Kranz is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Richmond Public Schools.

