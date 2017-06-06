2 women robbed at gunpoint while sitting in car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Monday night.

Police say that around 10:45 p.m., two women were sitting in a car on N. 24th Street near T Street when an unknown man displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect stole a purse from one of the victims and a pair of sunglasses from the other.

The man, described by police as a black male in an orange hoodie, fled on foot in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.