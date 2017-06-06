2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with string of larcenies in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three adults and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts from vehicles in Spotsylvania County. Authorities believe the three suspects are responsible for nearly 30 related incidents in the past several weeks.

On Monday, June 5, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Salem Fields area of the county in reference to a recent uptick in larcenies from unlocked vehicles. Deputies observed a vehicle leaving the area that closely resembled the suspect vehicle in a previously reported larceny.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and observed several high-end electronic items in the back seat of the car. Two of the occupants inside, 19-year-old Elijah Godfrey and 19-year-old Ishmeal McGriff, were arrested and charged with grand larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Also arrested as a 17-year-old male who was served on a juvenile petition from Prince William County.

It was later discovered that the electronic items were recently purchased with stolen credit cards that were taken from unlocked vehicles. Deputies also recovered several other credit cards, ID cards and stolen firearms from the vehicle.

Authorities believe the three suspects are responsible for at least 28 reported larcenies in the past three weeks. Additional charges are pending.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger L. Harris encourages citizens to not only lock their vehicle doors, but to secure valuables out of sight. Things such as: purses, wallets, laptops and firearms should never be left inside of an unattended vehicle. Sheriff Harris would like to remind citizens of the “See Something, Say Something” campaign. Report any suspicious activity to your local authorities.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.