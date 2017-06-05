Watch Henrico County Public School graduations from home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Know someone graduating from Henrico County Public Schools but can’t attend graduation? You’ll be able to watch the ceremonies from your home.

The school district will provide live streaming of all graduations. The service can be accessed by visiting the district’s website, or on the homepage of each high school. The graduations will also be aired later on in June on HCPS-TV.

The stream will go live 15 minutes before the graduation begins when the name of the graduating high school appears on screen and music begins to play. Viewers who experience technical problems are encouraged to refresh their browser.

The first graduations take place on Tuesday June 13 when Mills Godwin High School, Deep Run High School and Douglas Freeman High School hold their commencements.

For more information about graduation, visit the Henrico County Public School’s online graduation hub.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.