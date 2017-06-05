VIDEO: Tejas Muthusamy, Henrico’s four-time national spelling bee finalist, returns to Moody M.S.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four-time Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist Tejas Muthusamy returned to Moody Middle School Monday where he was greeted by teachers, staff and classmates who congratulated him on the impressive accomplishment.

Last week the Henrico County 8th grader capped off his four-year run at the national competition with his best showing in four years — a tie for 5th place — which earned him high praise from the national committee.

With four years of Bees and multiple Finals appearances, #Speller143 Tejas Muthusamy concludes his Bee career. You did well. #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017

A video shared on the Henrico County Public Schools’ Facebook page showed the warm welcome Tejas received from his teacher and classmate on Monday.

