Trial begins for man charged with stabbing Powhatan man in the head

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — One of the two people charged with attacking a man in Powhatan County will be in court Monday morning.

Jacob Moore is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Norris Goode Jr. back in April of 2016.

Another man charged the case, Jesse Ray Moore, was acquitted of his aggravated malicious wounding charge in April of this year.

Norris Goode Jr.’s father, Norris Goode Sr., said his son was fishing with a friend at a neighbor’s pond just across the road from the family’s home when he was stabbed in the arm and then the head.

According to Goode’s mother, Rebecca Parker, the five-inch knife blade broke off in her son’s brain. Doctors had to operate to remove it.

Goode did recover from his injury.

Moore’s trial begins at 9 a.m.

