The Diamond to host 2017 RVA Street Art Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When baseball season winds down, art will come to The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels are partnering with the RVA Street Art Festival to host the annual event.

It will be September 22-24. There will be murals, projections, other art forms, concerts food trucks, and family activities. Organizers hope the festival will help better the image of the neighborhood around The Diamond.

“We think it’s a perfect fit for us. It will open up many avenues fan wise, but also it’s the right thing to do,” said Flying Squirrels Vice President Todd “Parney” Parnell. “We always like to do the right thing for the community and we couldn’t be more excited about this.”

