String of dirt bike thefts leaves Dinwiddie residents wanting answers

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Dinwiddie County are on edge after a string of dirt bikes thefts. Since April 1st, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says they have had seven dirt bikes stolen. Right now, they are working to find out if they are all related.

For the Nunnally family, dirt bike riding is an important form of transportation.

“I’ve lived here 35 years, same piece of property, we’ve always left our doors unlocked, cars unlocked, never had a problem,” said Daniel Nunnally Sr., who had four of his dirt bikes stolen.

But, that sense of safety was all stolen last week. Nunnally and his family had four dirt bikes stolen right out of their shed in their back yard.

“The tire tracks, they pushed them out of the yard, down my neighbor’s yard beside their bedroom window out to the main road,” Nunnally explained.

And that is where Nunnally believes they were loaded up on a vehicle and driven away. But, aside from the $20,000 worth of stolen bikes, something much more precious was stolen that night.

“They violated my piece of mind, they have scared my daughter so bad she sat and cried,” Nunnally said. “She don’t want to sleep at night, she’s scared they are going to come back. There is nothing I can do to make that better.”

Nunnally helped police and was able to track down two of the four stolen bikes. The other two are still missing, along with at least three other dirt bikes from different residents.

Now, Nunnally has added safety measures to his recovered bikes as well as his home.

“They won’t get in and out without ever being seen again, we’ve had security added, way more than anyone should ever have to have in their own home,” said Nunnally.

The sheriff’s office says they have arrested two juveniles, but believe there could be others involved. If you know anything you’re asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

