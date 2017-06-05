Special Agent Michael Walter’s U10 soccer team wins memorial tournament

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Soccer Associated (PSA) honored Special Agent Michael Walter by holding a tournament in his honor on Saturday.

Coach Mike’s U10 team won the tournament after coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime.

PSA said in a Facebook post said they wanted to thank everyone who was in attendance.

“A special thank you to the Boy Scouts from Troop 1832 who presented the colors, the VA State Troopers and Powhatan County Sheriff’s Deputies in attendance, and Richmond City Police Lieutenant Faith Flippo for signing the National Anthem,” the post said.

The tournament also raised $1033.40 and gift cards for the Walter family from the food trucks in attendance and donations from the community.

If you would like to find ways to pay tribute to SA Michael Walter and help those who he left behind, visit here.

