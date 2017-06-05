Richmond School Board names Tommy Kranz as interim superintendent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tommy Kranz has been named the interim school superintendent effective July 1.

School board members in Richmond went into a closed-door session late Monday night to discuss who will serve as their interim superintendent. The board made their announcement early Tuesday morning.

Kranz is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Richmond Public Schools.

8News had cameras rolling when the announcement was made and spoke to Kranz shortly after.

“I appreciate the confidence that the board had in offering me this position and this opportunity,” Kranz said. “I look forward to working extremely hard and see that we accomplish what this board would like this administration to do which is ultimately educating the students of Richmond.”

It was a little over a month ago when the current Richmond Public Schools superintendent announced he would be leaving, effective in July.

School board members have said in the past they would like to have Dr. Bedden’s replacement before the start of the next school year.

“We look forward to working together to move this district forward and getting the momentum going,” Kranz said. “And getting it ready for when the permanent comes in place.”

Earlier in the night, members delayed the discussion on the superintendent search until the next meeting in July.

