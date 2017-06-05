Richmond school board members discussing interim superintendent search

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School board members in Richmond went into a closed-door session late Monday night to discuss who will serve as their interim superintendent. Earlier in the night, members delayed the discussion until the next meeting in July.

It was a little over a month ago when currently Richmond Public Schools superintendent announced he would be leaving, effective in July.

School board members have said in the past they would like to have Dr. Bedden’s replacement before the start of the next school year.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

