Richmond Planning Commission discussing rezoning Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Planning Commission is discussing plans to rezone Scott’s Addition.

The idea for the rezoning is to allow for more residential, retail, and commercial space in Scott’s Addition.

There’s a meeting Monday afternoon where the planning commission will hear the formal proposal and decide what the next step is in the rezoning process.

They’re hoping to allow buildings up to 12 stories tall and to re-work the parking situation.

Scott’s Addition is an area mostly unchanged other than an influx of breweries setting up shop in the old industrial brick buildings.

8News spoke to a local business owner who thinks if more people live and work in Scott’s Addition, his restaurant will become a community hotspot as opposed to just a destination.

“It’s really becoming a family atmosphere here versus the really industrial atmosphere that was here when I first started five years ago when you didn’t see anybody walking by,” Rick Lyons, owner of Lunch and Supper said. “Now you’re seeing the hustle and bustle of an actual community.”

The second public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night at 2300 W Broad Street — when the city hopes to go over feedback they received from the first meeting.

