Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $375 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 35,000 tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes in the June 3 Powerball drawing.

One of the tickets was unlike the rest. It matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number, winning a whopping $50,000.

But since none of the tickets in Va. or anywhere else won, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to $375 million.

The winning ticket for $50,000 was purchased at Stateline #2, located at 506 US Highway 23 North in Weber City.

For the winning ticket that matches all six numbers in Wednesday’s upcoming drawing, the winner can either collect all of the $375 million in 30 annual payments or get a one-time cash option of $235 million before taxes.

The profit from every Powerball purchase benefits K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The drawings are broadcast on TV stations across the state and are re-aired on http://www.valottery.com. The deadline to buy a ticket is 10:00 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

