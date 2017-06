POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local restaurant for their generous donations during Special Agent Walter’s funeral.

Mission BBQ served the Walter family and thousands that attended the funeral service for free.

The sheriff’s office says the restaurant didn’t bill them for the staff, or the food and drinks they served.

