Police identify pedestrian fatally struck in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the person killed in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the city’s northside Sunday afternoon.

Police say that just before 5 p.m., David Coley, 48, of the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue, was attempting to cross the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue when he was struck by a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle traveling northbound toward Oak Street.

Coley was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Crash Team investigators responded to the scene, where they interviewed the driver and witnesses and took measurements. No charges are expected at this time.

The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at (804) 646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens may also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.