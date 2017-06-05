Man found shot in the foot at South Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man was found shot at a South Richmond gas station Monday morning.

Police tell 8News that just after 5 a.m., the man shot himself in the foot in his Dodge Durango at the Valero gas station on Midlothian Turnpike.

He was taken to Chippenham Hospital.

According to police, the incident is also drug-related. The passenger in the car had a warrant out for his arrest and arrested for having drugs.

Police say more charges could be filed.

This is a developing story.

