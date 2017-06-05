Lanes reopen after wreck involving school bus, downed power lines in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists should expect delays near the intersection of Salem Church Road and Kingsland Road in Chesterfield County as crews work to clean up a Monday morning accident involving a work van and school bus.

The crash occurred at around 9:25 p.m. Police say a work van was traveling west on Kingsland Road when it ran a stop sign and was struck by a school bus that was traveling south on Salem Church Road. After striking the van, the school bus collided with a power pole, which brought the lines down.

Police say no students were on the bus and the driver was not injured. The driver of the van, who suffered minor injuries, was issued a summons for disregarding a stop sign.

All lanes are closed at this time. VDOT estimates crews will remain on scene until ‘later this evening’ for repairs.

