High school graduations to bring traffic, parking restrictions downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re headed downtown over the next few weeks, get ready for some major traffic; it’s high school graduation time.

Twenty-three high schools are hosting ceremonies at the Siegel Center between June 6-18. This includes students from Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Hanover County, New Kent County, St. Gertrude’s and ECPI. That means thousands of students, plus their families and friends.

Extra police will be on hand to direct traffic, and no parking signs and towing will be enforced. Parking passes, issued by the schools, will be required for guests to park on assigned decks at VCU.

