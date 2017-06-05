Henrico Police: Woman arrested for DUI had child in car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say that a woman arrested for DUI over the weekend had a juvenile in her car.

Authorities said that on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to W. Broad Street and Pump Road for a medical emergency involving a female slumped over behind the steering wheel of a car.

Officers found Amy Campbell Brueckner to be the driver and suspected her of being intoxicated.

Further investigation led to Brueckner being arrested for DUI.

Brueckner also had a juvenile passenger in the car at the time, police say.

Brueckner was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and child neglect.

