Buckling utility pole looming over school bus stop worries Chester neighbors

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A broken utility pole at a school bus stop is causing alarm for people living in a Chester neighborhood.

They worry the large, wooden pole could come crashing down and hurt someone.

In late 2015, a car slammed into the pole at the intersection of Old Centralia Road and Castlebury Drive.

Rather than remove it, crews tied the power pole to another pole with a piece of rope.

The pole sits near Gus Morales’ front yard.

“The pole looks a lot worse now,” he explained. “It’s deteriorating slowly and we’re afraid that pole might fall down.”

Guillermo Rivera picks his granddaughter up at the bus stop near the pole every afternoon. He doesn’t think it’s safe for kids to be anywhere near it.

“It’s about to fall down and who knows, it may fall onto the street and a vehicle comes and there’s an accident or when the bus is there and kids they get hurt. That’s what i’m concerned about,” Rivera said.

Dominion Energy tells 8News the pole belongs to Verizon.

We called the company. A spokesperson said he will let engineers know about the potential safety risk.

8News will continue to dig until we get an answer for the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.