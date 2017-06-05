Bank employees help Petersburg Police nab robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are crediting employees at a local bank with helping them swiftly track down and catch a robbery suspect Monday afternoon.

The robbery occurred shortly after 2:35 p.m. at the SunTrust bank located at 1340 W. Washington Street.

Police say the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. He fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say bank employees gave police, ‘a great description’ of the suspect, which helped police quickly locate the suspect vehicle at around 2:45. When police pulled the suspect over, he fled on foot but was apprehended following a brief foot chase.

The suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Tramaine L. Bandy of the 100 block of Ivy Lane, was charged with bank robbery and remains incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.