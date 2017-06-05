AAA: Virginia motorists paying $2.09 a gallon for gas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The price motorists are paying for a gallon of gas in Virginia is down a penny from a week ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday that the average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Virginia was $2.15, down from $2.16 a week ago.

The price of gas in the state is 23 cents below the national average of $2.38.

The average price of a gallon of gas in cities around the state includes $2.13 in Charlottesville, $2.14 in the Norfolk area, $2.15 in Richmond and $2.13 in Roanoke.

