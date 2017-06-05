6 candidates seeking Virginia’s No. 2 spot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six candidates are down to the final weeks of campaigning for their party’s nomination to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Both parties have a three-way primary for the state’s No. 2 job on June 13.

On the Republican ballot are state Sens. Jill Vogel and Bryce Reeves and Del. Glenn Davis.

On the Democratic side are attorney Justin Fairfax, former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi and veteran political staffer Susan Platt.

The lieutenant governor’s primary job is presiding over the state Senate, ruling on parliamentary matters but getting a vote only in the case of a tie. The lieutenant governor is also first in the line of succession to the governor, and the job is often a stepping stone to higher office.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.