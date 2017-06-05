2 men injured in Richmond 7-Eleven parking lot shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say that two people were injured in a shooting that happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Richmond.

The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night at the 7-Eleven located in the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue.

Police said that one man suffered several gunshot wounds, but that all of his injuries were non-life threatening, whereas the second man only suffered one gunshot wound and his injuries were also non-life threatening.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any suspect information at this time but said that no 7-Eleven employees were involved.

